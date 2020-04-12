UGC constitutes expert committee to enhance online education systems

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulator in the country, has been requesting the academic community to make productive use of the lockdown period in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.In this regard, UGC has also constituted an expert committee to make recommendations on pooling of e-resources and enhancing the online education systems in the country.

To ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning at home and minimise academic loss by leveraging the potential of Information Communication Technology, UGC has, in the recent past, also shared links of digital platforms developed by Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the Commission with a request to create awareness among the academic fraternity, using the institutions' websites, e-mail and sharing through social media apps like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook etc.

These digital platforms can be accessed by teachers, students and researchers in universities and colleges and also by lifelong learners.

In this regard, UGC has also constituted an expert committee to make recommendations on pooling of e-resources and enhancing the online education systems in the country.

The Minister of HRD, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has initiated a campaign "Bharat Padhe Online" inviting suggestions and sharing of ideas from the academic fraternity including students and teachers to boost e-learning and intensifying online education in India.

Read: COVID-19: UGC Directs Universities To Set Up Mental Health Helplines For Students

The last date for sending the ideas or suggestions through online is April 16, 2020.

"All universities and colleges are requested to share details of the Bharat Padhe Online campaign with teachers, students, researchers and experts requesting them to provide their valuable inputs on twitter or via e-mail as per details provided above," the Commission said in a statement.

Read: 10 HRD-UGC Initiatives For Online Learning

"We need to continue with our coordinated and collective efforts to fight COVID-19 and also make productive use of our time during the prevailing situation by adopting ICT for teaching learning process and contribute towards the intellectual wealth of the nation," it added.

Click here for more Education News

