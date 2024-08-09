Delhi University UG Admissions: Over 1.80 Lakh Applications Received In Phase-II

The Delhi University received applications from over 1.80 lakh students for the 2024-25 undergraduate admissions during phase two of the Common Seat Allotment System (CSAS), an official said on Friday.

The applicants submitted their programme and college combination preferences on the CSAS portal, which will close at 11.59pm. The applications were received till 4.30pm, according to the official.

About 2.47 lakh students have registered for admission into Delhi University's various UG programmes till date, the official added.

"So far, a total of 1,80,109 students have filled their preferences for taking admission in the UG programmes of the university. After the first phase, 2,47,273 students have registered. Overall, we have received 1,59,56,834 combinations of preferences," said Hanit Gandhi, the dean of the admission branch.

Mr Gandhi said the students have so far shown the most interest in taking admission in seven courses.

The Bcom programme is the most sought-after course among students, she added.

Other top courses that have drawn interest from the students include English Hons, Political Science Hons, History Hons, Psychology Hons and Economics Hons, Gandhi said.

The Delhi University had earlier informed that the preferences filled by the students will be auto-locked at midnight on Friday and the same will be used to allot seats if the students fail to lock their choices after filling the preferences.

The first allotment list of admissions will be released by the university on August 16.

The Delhi University started the first phase of the CSAS on May 28. The university has opened admissions for 79 programs for 71, 000 seats in 69 colleges. Around 183 subject combinations are available in the BA program at these colleges.

Admissions to Delhi University are being taken through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

