UCO Bank Apprentice Vacancies Announced: Check Eligibility, Reservation And Monthly Stipend

The UCO Bank, a government undertaking, has invited applications for 532 apprentice vacancies across India from October 21 to 30. Before applying, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria and register on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS).

A total of 532 vacancies across India are reserved: 98 for Scheduled Caste (SC), 45 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 132 for Other Backward Class (OBC), 28 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 229 for Unreserved (UR).

A candidate must be either a citizen of India or a subject of Nepal or a subject of Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before Jan. 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, or the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, said UCO Bank in a statement, adding a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 28 years as on 01.10.2025.

Duration of Training Total:

The duration of training will be one year from the date of contract.

Stipend:

A monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 shall be paid to the apprentice during the period of apprenticeship.

The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.

UCO Bank will make a payment of Rs 10,500 into the apprentice's account on a monthly basis.

The government share of the stipend of Rs 4500 will be directly credited to the apprentices' bank accounts through DBT mode as per extant guidelines.

Test of local language:

The candidates applying for apprenticeship vacancies in a particular state should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in any one of the local languages of that state.

Training Hours:

The daily hours of training will be as applicable to the clerical staff of the bank.