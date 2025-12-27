UGC NET December 2025 Exam Schedule And Admit Card Details

The UGC NET December 2025 exam is set to begin on December 31, 2025. The National Testing Agency may soon release the admit cards for the exam. The test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and will conclude on January 7, 2026.

The admit card would be issued provisionally to the candidates of UGC-NET December 2025. The candidate has to download the card from the NTA website and appear for the examination at the given centre on date, shift, time and discipline as indicated in his/her Admit Card.

No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre, on date and timings other than that allotted in the admit card.

In case a candidate is unable to download admit card from the website, he/she may approach the help line of NTA between 9:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/.

Paper pattern

The paper will comprise of two sections with objective type multiple-choice questions. The questions in Part - 1 will assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. There will be a total of 50 questions for 100 marks each in this section. The section B is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge. This section will have a total of 100 questions for 200 marks.

Marking scheme

The candidate needs to choose one option as the correct answer to attempt a question. Each question carries two marks. For each correct response, the candidate will get two marks. There will be no negative marking for any incorrect response. No marks will be given for questions unanswered/un-attempted/marked for review.

While every effort will be made to ensure that each question has one unique answer, in case, it is found that a question has more than one option, it will be dealt with in following manner:

If more than one option is found to be correct, then two marks will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

If all options are found to be correct, then two marks will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question.

If none of the option is found correct or a question is found to be wrong or a Question is dropped, then two marks will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.

UGC NET is held to determine the eligibility of candidates for 'Award of Junior Research Fellowship', 'Appointment as Assistant Professor', 'Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD' and 'Admission to PhD only' in Indian universities and colleges.