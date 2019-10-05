Entrance Exams For Design Courses In January

UCEED, CEED 2019 on January 18. Apply from October 9

Entrance exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses will be held on January 18. Online registration begins on October 9. The exams also referred to as Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) is held annually for selecting candidates for pursuing design courses.

CEED 2020 Website

UCEED 2020 Website

UCEED will be conducted by IIT Bombay. Through this exam candidates will be granted admission to B.Design courses at IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur.

The scores of UCEED will also be considered by other institutes like Nirma University Ahmedabad, World University of Design Delhi, Chitkara University Punjab, Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology Bengaluru, Anant National University Ahmedabad, VIT University, etc.

The CEED will be held for admission to M.Design and PhD courses in various institutes. Candidates who have obtained a degree or diploma (after 10+2) can appear for CEED examination. CEED score doesn't guarantee admission. A candidate must apply to respective institutes for admission and fulfill other requirements such as tests and interviews of the respective design departments. The CEED 2020 score is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.