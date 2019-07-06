Telangana 10th Supplementary Result Released; How To Check

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 released on the BSE Telangana website

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has released the result for TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination (ASE). The TS SSC Supplementary exam result is available on the official website. Students who appeared for the supplementary exam can check their result using their hall ticket number. The Telangana Advanced Supplementary Examinations were conducted in June.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official TS BSE website: www.bse.telangana.gov.in

Step two: Click on the link for 'SSC ASE June 2019 Result'.

Step three: Enter your roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019: Direct Link

The TS SSC Supplementary result is also available on third party result hosting websites such as Manabadi.com and students who are unable to check their result from the official website, can check their result from these websites.

Telangana SSC or class 10 results for the board examinations conducted in 2019 were released on May 13. This year the performance of students improved in the Telangana SSC examination with 92.43 per cent students passing in the examination. In 2018, the pass percentage among class 10 students was 83 per cent. This year, 91.18 per cent boys and 93.86 per cent girls passed in the SSC examination.

Jagtial district topped with 99.73 per cent pass percentage, and Karimnagar district was at second place with 98.3 per cent pass percentage. Hyderabad district was at last place.

Meanwhile, TS Inter Supply result is still awaited. TSBIE officials have assured that the TS Inter supply results would be released after July 8.

