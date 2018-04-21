TS POLYCET 2018 Exam Over; Result Expected On April 28 The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana concluded the TS POLYCET 2018 examination today.

The Department of Technical Education, Government of Telangana concluded the TS POLYCET 2018 examination today. The exam was conducted from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to Diploma level programmes conducted in Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics run in existing Private unaided Engineering Colleges. The result is expected to be released on April 28, 2018. The result will be released on the official website for TS POLYCET 2018.



The POLYCET examination was of 2 hours duration and consisted of only one paper. The questions were from Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry of class 10 (SSC) examination held in March/April 2018 as prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana State.



The question paper consisted of 120 questions out of which 60 were from Mathematics, 30 were from Physics, and 30 were from Chemistry. The exam was conducted in offline mode.



TS POLYCET is conducted for admission to 53590 seats at Government, aided, Private unaided polytechnics and polytechnics in the state of Telangana. After the result is declared, candidates who are placed in the merit list will be called for counselling. Students will be allotted seats and institutes as per their preference and rank secured in the exam.



