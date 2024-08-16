Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling Registration To Begin On August 19

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has announced the registration for Tripura NEET UG 2024. The counselling process for Round 1 of Tripura state NEET UG will begin from August 19, 2024 at 10 am and conclude on August 20, 2024.

The payment window will be open from August 19, until August 21, 3 am.

The merit list for the exam will be published on August 23, and choice filling window will be open from August 23, 3 pm till August 27 upto 12 pm.

The allotment result will be announced on August 29. Students will be given time from August 30 to August 31 to collect nomination from DME office.

Physical verification of original documents and other admission formalities and admission in the allotted admitting institutions will be conducted from August 30 to September 5 up to 5 pm.

Counselling registration link will be available at the official website - dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.

State domicile candidates who have qualified the undergraduate medical entrance exam and All India candidates other than Tripura domicile can visit the official website of the Government of Tripura, Directorate of Medical Education, to register for the counselling process.

Candidates aspiring to take admission in MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BAMS/BASLP courses in the state can visit the official website of the Government of Tripura.

An official notification on Government of Tripura, Directorate of Medical Education reads, "All the intending eligible NEET UG 2024 state domicile candidates and All India candidates other than Tripura domicile are invited to participate in the Round 1 of Tripura State NEET UG 2024 counselling for selection to MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BAMS/BASLP courses, which will start from 19-08-2024 at 10 am."

"The schedule, seat matrix of available seats, eligibility with information bulletin etc will be published in the DME website (https://dme.tripura.gov.in). All intending candidates are informed to visit the DME website regularly and participate in the online counselling portal (https://dmeonline.tripura.gov.in) accordingly," reads the notification.