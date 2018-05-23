Tripura JEE 2018 Result Declared At Tripuraresults.nic.in

Tripura JEE is conducted for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and others.
How to check Tripura JEE Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official results website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.
Step two: Click on the result link for Tripura JEE 2018 exam.
Step three: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Total 4503 candidates appeared for the exam. For PCM group the merit position of 2813 candidates has been published and for PCB group, the merit position of 3907 candidates has been published.
In PCM group, Rohan Debbarma has emerged as the first topper, with Subhradeep Saha at second place and Spandan Sen Chowdhury at third place.
CommentsIn PCB group, again ROhan Debbarma has secured first rank with Nilotpal Chakrabarti at second rank and Deepmalya Chakrabarti at third rank.
