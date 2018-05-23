Tripura JEE 2018 Result Declared At Tripuraresults.nic.in Tripura JEE 2018 result has been declared on the official website. Separate Common Merit list for PCM and PCB groups also released.

Tripura JEE 2018 Result Declared At Tripuraresults.nic.in New Delhi: Tripura JEE 2018 result has been declared on the official website. The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination 2018 is available on the official results portal for Tripura government examinations. Students would need their enrollment number and date of birth to check their result. Apart from the result, the board has also released a common merit list for both PCM and PCB group separately.



Tripura JEE is conducted for admission to different professional degree courses, such as Engineering, Technological, Agricultural, Veterinary, Fisheries and others.



How to check Tripura JEE Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official results website: www.tripuraresults.nic.in.



Step two: Click on the result link for Tripura JEE 2018 exam.



Step three: Enter your enrollment number and date of birth.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Total 4503 candidates appeared for the exam. For PCM group the merit position of 2813 candidates has been published and for PCB group, the merit position of 3907 candidates has been published.



In PCM group, Rohan Debbarma has emerged as the first topper, with Subhradeep Saha at second place and Spandan Sen Chowdhury at third place.



In PCB group, again ROhan Debbarma has secured first rank with Nilotpal Chakrabarti at second rank and Deepmalya Chakrabarti at third rank.



