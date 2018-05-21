Tripura Class 12 Science Result To Be Released On May 22 @ Tripuraresults.nic.in

The results of this year's Higher Secondary or Class 12 Science Stream Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the month of March will be published on May 22, 2018 at 9 a.m.

Tripura Class 12 Results: The results of this year's Higher Secondary or Class 12 Science Stream Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the month of March will be published on May 22, 2018 at 9 a.m. in a Press Conference arranged in the Conference Hall of the Board. According to a press release, the results will be later published on the official results website tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura Class 12 Science results will also be available through SMS Service.

TBSE had earlier rescheduled Class 12 examinations to avoid a clash with the ensuing assembly elections. 

The state went to polls on February 18 and the results were declared on March 3.

The Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on March 5, commenced on March 8 in view of the elections.

This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10 examinations.
 

Tripura Class 12 Science Results: Everything You Need To Know


Tripura Class 12 Results: Websites

The Tripura Class 12 Science results will be available on these websites:

www.tbse.in
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exarnetc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagaranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com
www.results.amarujala.com 

TBSE Class 12 Results: SMS Service

To get results using the SMS service, the candidates have to send a message to 54242 in a format given below:

TBSE12(Space)Roll Number

Tripura Class 12 Results: How to check

The candidates who are searching for Tripura Class 12 Science results may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to any official results website

Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2018 results link given in the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number

Step 4: See your results after submitting it

TBSE declared Class 12 Science results on May 20 last year.

