Tripura Class 12 Science Result To Be Released On May 22 @ Tripuraresults.nic.in The results of this year's Higher Secondary or Class 12 Science Stream Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the month of March will be published on May 22, 2018 at 9 a.m.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tripura Class 12 Science Result To Be Released On May 22 @ Tripuraresults.nic.in Tripura Class 12 Results: The results of this year's Higher Secondary or Class 12 Science Stream Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE)



TBSE had earlier rescheduled Class 12 examinations to avoid a clash with the ensuing assembly elections.



The state went to polls on February 18 and the results were declared on March 3.



The Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on March 5, commenced on March 8 in view of the elections.



This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10 examinations.

Tripura Class 12 Science Results: Everything You Need To Know

Tripura Class 12 Results: Websites



The Tripura Class 12 Science results will be available on these websites:



www.tbse.in

www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

www.exarnetc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagaranjosh.com

www.examresults.net

www.innovaindia.com

www.knowyourresults.com

www.results.amarujala.com



TBSE Class 12 Results: SMS Service



To get results using the SMS service, the candidates have to send a message to 54242 in a format given below:



TBSE12(Space)Roll Number



Tripura Class 12 Results: How to check



The candidates who are searching for Tripura Class 12 Science results may follow these steps:



Step 1: Go to any official results website



Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2018 results link given in the homepage



Step 3: Enter roll number



Step 4: See your results after submitting it



on May 20 last year.



Click here for more



The results of this year's Higher Secondary or Class 12 Science Stream Examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) in the month of March will be published on May 22, 2018 at 9 a.m . in a Press Conference arranged in the Conference Hall of the Board. According to a press release, the results will be later published on the official results website tripuraresults.nic.in. The Tripura Class 12 Science results will also be available through SMS Service.TBSE had earlier rescheduled Class 12 examinations to avoid a clash with the ensuing assembly elections.The state went to polls on February 18 and the results were declared on March 3.The Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on March 5, commenced on March 8 in view of the elections.This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10 examinations.The Tripura Class 12 Science results will be available on these websites:www.tbse.inwww.tripura.nic.inwww.tripurainfo.comwww.tripuraresults.nic.inwww.tripurachronicle.inwww.exarnetc.comwww.indiaresults.comwww.jagaranjosh.comwww.examresults.netwww.innovaindia.comwww.knowyourresults.comwww.results.amarujala.comTo get results using the SMS service, the candidates have to send a message to 54242 in a format given below:TBSE12(Space)Roll NumberThe candidates who are searching for Tripura Class 12 Science results may follow these steps:Step 1: Go to any official results websiteStep 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2018 results link given in the homepageStep 3: Enter roll numberStep 4: See your results after submitting it TBSE declared Class 12 Science results on May 20 last year.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter