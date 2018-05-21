Tripura Class 12 Science Result To Be Released On May 22 @ Tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE had earlier rescheduled Class 12 examinations to avoid a clash with the ensuing assembly elections.
The state went to polls on February 18 and the results were declared on March 3.
The Class 12 examinations, which were scheduled to begin on March 5, commenced on March 8 in view of the elections.
This year, around 27,000 candidates appeared for Class 12 examinations and nearly 55,000 students sat for Class 10 examinations.
Tripura Class 12 Science Results: Everything You Need To Know
Tripura Class 12 Results: Websites
The Tripura Class 12 Science results will be available on these websites:
www.tbse.in
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exarnetc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagaranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com
www.results.amarujala.com
TBSE Class 12 Results: SMS Service
To get results using the SMS service, the candidates have to send a message to 54242 in a format given below:
TBSE12(Space)Roll Number
Tripura Class 12 Results: How to check
The candidates who are searching for Tripura Class 12 Science results may follow these steps:
Step 1: Go to any official results website
Step 2: Click on the link Higher Secondary Examination (H.S. 2 Stage), science - Year 2018 results link given in the homepage
Step 3: Enter roll number
Step 4: See your results after submitting it
CommentsTBSE declared Class 12 Science results on May 20 last year.
