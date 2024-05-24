Tripura Board Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is expected to announce the results for class 10 Madhyamik and class 12 Uccha Madhyamik today, May 24, 2024. The results will be declared at 12:30 pm. Once released, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites of Tripura Board – tbresults.tripura.gov.in and tbse.tripura.gov.in.

Candidates will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth to check the results.

The results will be announced in a press conference.

The exams for class 10 were conducted from March 2-23, 2024, while those for class 12 were held from March 1-23, 2024. Around 38,559 students appeared for the class 10 exams, while 27,627 appeared for the class 12.

The class 10 exams were held in 69 centres across 144 venues, while the exams for class 12 were conducted in 60 centres across 98 venues.

In 2023, nearly 43,730 students appeared for the Tripura Class 10 exams, and around 38,125 students took the Class 12 exams. The number of students who appeared for the class 10 and class 12 board exams in 2024 was lower than the number of students in 2023.

The Tripura Board Class 10, 12 marksheet distribution dates will be announced later by TBSE.