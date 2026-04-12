Top Engineering Colleges In Karnataka: Secure Admission Through JEE, KCET Scores

Engineering Admission 2026: Karnataka continues to play a major role in India's engineering education landscape with institutions excelling in NIRF 2025 rankings, strong placements, and innovative programmes. Leading colleges like National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Christ University and more, attract JEE Main and KCET talents from across the country.

Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) facilitates the joint seat allocation or the common counselling process to NITs, IIITs, IIEST-Shibpur and other CFTIs. Several private colleges in Karnataka offer top-tier engineering and technical education to students.

Top Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking

National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal, holds the top position in the list with an NIRF rank of 17 in the Engineering category. NITK also stood at 113 in the QS Southern Asia rankings 2026. Manipal Institute of Technology secured the 59th rank in the NIRF rankings 2025. International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore secured an NIRF rank of 69 in the Engineering category in 2025. M. S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru secured the 75th position. Christ University, Bengaluru, secured the 76th position in the Engineering category. Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad secured the 77th position. Jain university, Bangalore stood at Rank 84.

NITK Surathkal has been categorised as 'Band A' institution (rank between 11-25) in the category of 'Institute of National Importance, Central Universities & CFTIs' in the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

Institutes Accepting KCET Score

Karnataka Common Entrance Test commonly known as KCET is conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) for admission to professional courses like Engineering and Technology in the state of Karnataka. Visvesvaraya Technological University, Ramaiah Institute of Technology, BMS Institute of Technology, Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Technology, and several other colleges accept KCET scores for admission.

Ramaiah Institute of Technology offers Bachelor of Engineering programmes through KEA or the COMEDK entrance exams.