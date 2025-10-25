JEE Main 2026: Top Colleges Besides IITs, NITs Accepting JEE Scores

JEE Main 2026: The first session of JEE Main 2026 is just around the corner, scheduled for January 2026, with registrations likely to open in the last week of October 2025. While IITs and NITs continue to be the most sought-after institutions for JEE aspirants, they are far from the only options. Many other top-ranked engineering colleges highlighted in the NIRF Rankings 2025 offer excellent academic opportunities and strong career pathways, making them worthy choices for students aiming to build a successful future in engineering.

Here is the list of top engineering colleges accepting JEE Main scores in India as per NIRF 2025 Rankings besides Indian Institute of Technology's (IITs) and National Institute of Technology's (NITs).

Siksha O Anusandhan - Odisha

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Tamil Nadu

Jamia Millia Islamia- Delhi

Delhi Technological University

Chandigarh University- Punjab

Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education- Tamil Nadu

Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Andhra Pradesh

Jadavpur University in West Bengal ranked among the top engineering colleges accepts WBJEE Main scores.

Candidates must note that the admission for the above mentioned colleges may have JoSAA counselling procedure. The JoSAA counselling process involves online registration, filling and locking choices of institutes and courses, followed by multiple rounds of seat allotment based on JEE rank.

JEE Main 2026 Details

The first session of JEE Main 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21 to January 30, 2026, with registrations expected to begin in October 2025. The second session will take place from April 1 to April 10, 2026, and the application window is likely to open in the last week of January 2026.

JEE Main is a national entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture programs across India. It also serves as the qualifying gateway for JEE Advanced, which is required for securing a seat in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).