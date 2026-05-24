Top Colleges Accepting NCHMCT JEE 2026 Ranks, Check Admission Process Here

The National Testing Agency has announced the NCHMCT JEE 2026 result on May 22, and students are now waiting for the first seat allotment list. Candidates can get admission into Central, State, PSU, and Private Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) through NCHMCT JEE 2026 counselling. This year, around 12,627 seats are expected to be offered through the counselling process. Candidates who qualified in the exam should now keep track of seat allotment dates and admission procedures.

Top Colleges Accepting NCHMCT JEE 2026 Ranks

Several reputed IHMs accept NCHMCT JEE ranks for admission to the BSc Hospitality and Hotel Administration programme. These institutes are known for quality education, industry exposure, and placement opportunities in the hospitality sector.

The following are some of the top Central Government-aided IHMs:

IHM Goa with 443 seats

IHM Kolkata with 400 seats

IHM Shimla with 400 seats

IHM Lucknow with 360 seats

IHM New Delhi with 321 seats

IHM Jaipur with 316 seats

IHM Gwalior with 315 seats

IHM Hyderabad with 300 seats

Apart from Central IHMs, many State and Private IHMs also participate in the counselling process. Popular options include Delhi Institute of Hotel Management, IHM Dehradun, SIHM Rohtak, Chitkara School of Hospitality, SRM Institute of Hotel Management, and The Lalit Suri Hospitality School.

NCHMCT JEE 2026 Admission Process

The admission process for NCHMCT JEE 2026 will be conducted online through counselling rounds. Candidates need to register on the official counselling portal and fill in their preferred colleges and courses.

Seats are allotted based on NCHMCT JEE 2026 rank, category reservation, seat availability, and andidate's college preferences.

After seat allotment, students must confirm admission by paying the required fee and uploading documents within the given deadline. Failure to complete the process may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Students are advised to keep documents such as Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, category certificates, identity proof, and counselling fee payment details ready before the counselling begins.

Candidates are advised to regularly check counselling updates and seat allotment notifications to avoid missing important deadlines.