NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Counselling Schedule Here

NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) programme.

Candidates who registered for the first round of counselling conducted from June 1 to June 4 can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website. Candidates allotted seats must complete document uploading, online verification, and payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) between June 7 and June 9, 2026, to confirm admission.

Direct Link: NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026

How to Check NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their allotment result:

Visit the official NCHMCT counselling website at nchmcounselling.nic.in.

Click on the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link.

Log in using the required credentials like JEE roll number, password, and security pin.

Check the allotted institute and admission details.

Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

Candidates who have received a seat must proceed with document verification and fee payment within the stipulated dates to retain their allotment.

NCHMCT Counselling 2026: Important Dates

As per the official counselling schedule, the key dates are:

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026

June 6, 2026 Document Upload, Seat Acceptance Fee Payment & Online Verification: J une 7 to June 9, 2026

une 7 to June 9, 2026 Processing for Vacancy Calculation: June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026

June 11, 2026 Re-registration & Choice Filling for Final Round: June 12 to June 14, 2026

June 12 to June 14, 2026 Processing of Final Round Seat Allotment: June 15, 2026

June 15, 2026 Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026

June 16, 2026 Document Upload & Verification (Final Round): June 17 to June 19, 2026

June 17 to June 19, 2026 Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026

June 20 to July 24, 2026 Processing for Hostel Allotment: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026

July 16, 2026 Commencement of Academic Session: July 27, 2026

Note: Candidates are advised to contact their allotted Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) before reporting.

What After NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seat can do so online between June 7 and June 9, 2026. The vacancy list after Round 1 will be published on June 11, followed by re-registration and choice filling for the final round from June 12 to June 14, 2026.