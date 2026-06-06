NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released: Check Counselling Schedule Here

NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the Round 1 seat allotment result for admission to the Bachelor of Science (BSc) Hospitality and Hotel Administration (HHA) programme.
Candidates who registered for the first round of counselling conducted from June 1 to June 4 can now check their allotment status on the official counselling website. Candidates allotted seats must complete document uploading, online verification, and payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) between June 7 and June 9, 2026, to confirm admission.
Direct Link: NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
How to Check NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps below to access their allotment result:
- Visit the official NCHMCT counselling website at nchmcounselling.nic.in.
- Click on the "Round 1 Seat Allotment Result" link.
- Log in using the required credentials like JEE roll number, password, and security pin.
- Check the allotted institute and admission details.
- Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.
Candidates who have received a seat must proceed with document verification and fee payment within the stipulated dates to retain their allotment.
NCHMCT Counselling 2026: Important Dates
As per the official counselling schedule, the key dates are:
- Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 6, 2026
- Document Upload, Seat Acceptance Fee Payment & Online Verification: June 7 to June 9, 2026
- Processing for Vacancy Calculation: June 10, 2026
- Vacancy Declaration After Round 1: June 11, 2026
- Re-registration & Choice Filling for Final Round: June 12 to June 14, 2026
- Processing of Final Round Seat Allotment: June 15, 2026
- Final Round Seat Allotment Result: June 16, 2026
- Document Upload & Verification (Final Round): June 17 to June 19, 2026
- Physical Reporting at Allotted Institute: June 20 to July 24, 2026
- Processing for Hostel Allotment: July 15, 2026
- Hostel Allotment Result: July 16, 2026
- Commencement of Academic Session: July 27, 2026
Note: Candidates are advised to contact their allotted Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) before reporting.
What After NCHMCT Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Candidates who wish to withdraw their allotted seat can do so online between June 7 and June 9, 2026. The vacancy list after Round 1 will be published on June 11, followed by re-registration and choice filling for the final round from June 12 to June 14, 2026.