TNPSC Group 2: Hall Tickets Out For Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam 2024

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall tickets for the TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2024. Candidates who registered for the recruitment of Group 2 and Group 2A positions can download their admit cards from the official TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in. Applicants will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access the admit cards.

An official notification on the website reads, "Commission has invited applications for direct recruitment to the posts included in Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group II and IIA Services) (OBJECTIVE TYPE) (Notification No.08/2024 dated 20.06.2024) for which the Common Preliminary Examination (OMR Mode), is scheduled to be held on 14.09.2024 FN."

"The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission's website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her application number and date of birth," added the notification.

Step to download the hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission: https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

Step 2. Under the 'Important Links' section, click on 'Hall Ticket download.'

Step 3. Locate the link for the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket and click on it.

Step 4. Enter your registration number and password in the login portal.

Step 5. Download your hall ticket and take a printout.



The TNPSC Group 2 exam is scheduled to be held on September 14, 2024.



