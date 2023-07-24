Delivery Boy Clears Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam, Zomato Drops Post

The picture shows Vignesh standing on a stage with his family.

A person's dream does not become reality through sheer magic but takes sweat, determination, and a lot of hard work. The internet is full of inspiring stories that motivate you to do your best and achieve your dreams. One such story is of Vignesh, who has cleared the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a delivery partner with Zomato.

Zomato took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement and wrote, ''Drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner,'' along with a heart.

See the tweet here:

drop a like for Vignesh, who just cleared Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam while working as a Zomato delivery partner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G9jYTokgR5 — zomato (@zomato) July 24, 2023

Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 1,337 likes, 59 retweets, and several comments congratulating Vignesh for his success, and wishing him the best for his career ahead.

One user wrote, ''So, now Vignesh would sign 'orders.'' A second user commented, ''Tremendous achievement,'' while a third added, ''Need such dedication in life.''

A fourth said, ''This is wow.'' Another said, ''Wow, congrats to Vignesh for acing the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam! And here's a like for managing to juggle studying and delivering Zomato orders. Impressive multitasking skills, I must say.''

Notably, The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Exam is a state-level civil service exam conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).

