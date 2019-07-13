TNEA 2019: Final Allotment List Released For Round I

TNEA 2019: TNEA final allotment list released for round I

TNEA 2019: The first final allotment list for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2019 has been released on the official website. In the first list 6,740 students have been allotted a seat. The final allotment has been done based on rank and the allotment options submitted by the applicant. Students can check their allotment status after logging in to the TNEA website. The allotment list has been released for ranks 1 to ranks 9872. The counselling for round 2 will be conducted for ranks 9873 to 30926.

TNEA 2019 Final Allotment List: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official TNEA 2019 website.

Step two: Click on the link for 'Allotted List - Round I'.

Step three: A pdf will open. Download the pdf.

Step four: Check for your roll number.

TNEA 2019 Final Allotment List: Direct List

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in the first round have to report to the respective college for admission on or before the last date specified in the provisional allotment order.

The student will have to remit the remaining fee (deducting the initial deposit paid to TNEA) at the time of admission in the college. In case the applicant failed to join before the last date specified, they will have to forfeit the seat and cannot claim the allotted seat later. The provisional allotment made to them will be automatically cancelled.

A candidate who forfeits the allotment or candidate who could not get any allotment in this counselling process, can claim refund of the initial deposit from TNEA. The refund will be made according to the TNEA procedure.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.