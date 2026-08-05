TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Here's Direct Link To Download Marks Memo

TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 Out: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has released the Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Examination Result 2026 today, August 5. Students who took the supplementary examination can now check their scores online through the official result portals by entering their registration number and date of birth.

The Tamil Nadu SSLC supplementary examinations were conducted from July 8 to July 15, 2026 for students seeking to improve or clear their Class 10 results. Candidates can access their provisional marksheet through the official websites tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

How To Check TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional scorecard:

Visit tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.gov.in.

Select the TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students are advised to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools once they are made available.

Application For Scanned Answer Sheet

Candidates who wish to obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer script can submit an application to the DGE.

Applicants must first download the "JULY-2026 SCAN COPY APPLICATION" form from the DGE website, complete the required details, and submit it in person at the Office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations in their respective district.

The application window for scanned copies will remain open on August 10 and August 11, 2026, from 11am to 5pm. Only applications submitted during the notified period will be accepted.