IIT Indore Emerges As The Best Indian institute In Times Young University Rankings

IIT Indore charges ahead and catapults to the Top 100 in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2019 announced at Guildford, UK on June 26. The institute continues to carve its own niche as the only Indian representative among the top club of illustrious international institutions, said a statement from IIM Indore, the management institute based in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

IIT Indore, the new-kid-on-the-bloc, is among the Top 70 institutes (Rank: 68) in the world, the statement said.

The Young University ranking puts spotlight on the best universities under 50 years old and utilizes five broad parameters of Teaching, Research, International outlook and Industrial output with the following weightages: Teaching: 30%; Research: 30%; Citations: 30%; International: 7.5%; and Industry: 2.5%.

"Its aggressive policy of identifying the very best faculty members from top institutions around the world and making appointments after one of the most demanding selection procedures, continues to propel IIT Indore on a steep upward trajectory and clearly as the Top Indian Young institute," Director of IIT Indore, Prof. Pradeep Mathur said.

"Emphasis on quality research by its PhD scholars and its rigorous evaluation at all stages goes a long way to produce outstanding research in all areas of Science and Engineering. The latest ranking in the Young University category is not at all surprising as IIT Indore has already been ranked as being the Top IIT amongst all universities in the world," he added.

"We are particularly happy to create a model of excellence, which hopefully other young institutions will adopt. We look forward to other Indian institutes also attaining a high rank," he said

