IIM Indore Wins AMBA Business Excellence Award 2019

IIM Indore won the Association of MBAs (AMBA) Business Excellence Award 2019 in the category of Business School Impact on Community and Society on February 1, 2019. In a ceremony held in London, Professor Rohit Kapoor received the award on behalf of IIM Indore. IIM Indore has received this award for its Rural Immersion Programme, a unique initiative that helps students understand the problems faced by the rural areas and then help solve them.

AMBA had launched this award with an objective to honour AMBA-accredited Business Schools that share AMBA's commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and are passionate about making a difference.

The award recognizes Business Schools that have taken the initiative in creating a sustainable future and teaching MBA students about social values.

Rural Immersion Programme was instituted in 2009, with an objective to sensitize the budding managers and entrepreneurs of this Institute towards the various schemes undertaken by the government in villages and to study and analyze their execution and effectiveness.

Spread over a week, across several districts in Madhya Pradesh, the programme's main objective is to provide insights on the various dimensions of district level administration, focusing primarily on the policy administration and the execution gaps, while dispelling several stereotypes associated with the rural population at large, said a statement from IIM Indore.

IIM Indore also received the certificate of commendation for the Himalayan Outbound Programme under the MBA Innovation category.

Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore gave the credit for this achievement to the entire IIM Indore community. "We couldn't have started the year on a better note", he observed. "In line with our mission to be socially responsible we will continue to strengthen such endeavours."