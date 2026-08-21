Testing Agency NTA Responds To 'Too Expensive' Answer Key Challenge Fee Concerns

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification amid concerns from candidates that the fee for challenging answer keys is "too expensive". The agency said the answer key challenge process is designed to ensure that any genuine error is corrected for all candidates, and not just for the student who raises the objection.

One challenge, everyone benefits

The NTA explained that if even one candidate challenges a question and subject experts find the objection valid, the revised answer key will apply to all candidates who appeared for the examination.

Fee is refunded if you are right

The agency also clarified that the challenge fee is refunded when an objection is upheld. According to the NTA, Rs 200 per question is refunded to the candidate whose challenge is accepted.

"The fee exists to discourage frivolous challenges, not to profit from genuine ones," the NTA said.

The agency added that a candidate who identifies a genuine error and raises an objection will get the fee back if the challenge is found to be valid. It said a valid challenge raised by even one candidate can lead to a correction that benefits lakhs of other candidates.

Earlier on Tuesday, educators and aspirants visited the NTA office over the same issue. Student Suchitra Srivastava also raised concerns about the cost of challenging multiple questions, saying it could be difficult for middle-class students to afford.

Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, "I appeared for the Political Science paper. The problem right now is that 14 questions are challengeable. These are basic questions that any Political Science student can easily answer... But challenging 14 questions is not easy for a middle-class student. It costs Rs 200 per question, which means Rs 2,800 for 14 questions..."