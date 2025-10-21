Indian Army Recruiting Officers Through Technical Entry Scheme, Check Details

Indian Army is inviting applications from interested and eligible candidates for Permanenet Commission in the Army. The candidates will be awarded Engineering degree after successful completion of four years training. Initially, they will be granted Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lieutenant (Lt.). Deserving candidates will further be elevated to the following ranks under the promotion criteria.

Promotion criteria and Salary structure

Lieutenant (Lt) Level 10 56,100-1,77,500

Captain (Capt) Level 10B 61,300-1,93,900

Major (Maj) Level 11 69,400-2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel (Lt Col) Level 12A 1,21,200-2,12,400

Colonel (Col) Level 13 1,30,600-2,15,900

Brigadier (Brig) Level 13A 1,39,600-2,17,600

Major General (Maj Gen) Level 14 1,44,200-2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale (Lt Gen) Level 15 1,82,200- 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG + Scale Level 16 2,05,400-2,24,400

Eligibility criteria

Unmarried male candidates who have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and appeared in JEE (Mains) 2025 exam and fulfill the eligibility criteria mentioned in the official release can apply for the grant of Permanent Commission in the Army for Technical Entry Scheme (TES-55). The candidate applying for the post must not be below 16½ years and above 19½ years, which implies that the candidate must not be born before January 2, 2007 and not after January 1, 2010 (both days inclusive).

The applications are currently open for 90 vacancies, which can be changed depending on the training capacity at the Cadets Training Wings (CTWs) for this course.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training

The gentlemen cadets will be given a stipend of Rs 56,100 per month as admissible to NDA cadets, on completion of three years training. On completion four years of training, they will be commissioned in the rank of Lt and will be entitled to pay as admissible to the rank.

The online application for the post will close on November 13, 2025. Candidates will have time till 12 hours to complete the application process. Candidates who wish to apply for the training can visit the official website of the Indian Army.

The entire cost of training Rs 13,940 will be borne by State, however, the same will be recovered from candidates on withdrawal from academy / voluntary resignation (for personal reasons).

Candidates will be selected for the training based on SSB, Medical, Merit List and Joining Letter.

