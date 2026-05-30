Telangana ICET Result 2026 Soon: Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open Till June 5

Telangana ICET Result 2026: Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 result is expected to be announced soon on the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in. The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has already released the preliminary answer key for MBA and MCA entrance exam candidates. Along with the answer key, the objection window has also been activated for students who want to challenge any answer. Candidates can raise objections till June 5, 2026. As per the official schedule, the TG ICET 2026 final answer key and result will be declared on June 19, 2026.

Direct Link: TG ICET 2026 Answer Key

How to Check TG ICET Result 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the TG ICET 2026 result once released:

Visit the official website at icet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the "TG ICET Result 2026" link

Enter hall ticket number and registration details

Submit the details

The scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future use.

TG ICET 2026 Objection Window

The TG ICET 2026 preliminary answer key was released on May 29, 2026. Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key can submit objections online through the official portal. The objection facility will remain open from May 30 to June 5, 2026.

Students need to pay Rs 500 per objection while submitting challenges. If the objection is found valid, the amount will be refunded to the candidate. The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing all objections submitted by candidates.