Telangana ICET Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet Link Here

TS ICET 2026 Answer Key: The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TG ICET) 2026 preliminary answer key has been released on the official website. Along with the answer key, candidates can also access their response sheet and question paper online. As per the latest update, the objection window will open from May 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM and remain active till June 5, 2026, up to 5:00 PM through online mode only. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now evaluate their performance and calculate expected scores before the final result announcement.

Direct Link: TS ICET 2026 Response Sheet

TG ICET 2026 Objection Dates

Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer in the preliminary key can raise objections online within the given timeline.

Objection Window Starts: May 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM

May 30, 2026, at 11:00 AM Last Date to Raise Objections: June 5, 2026, till 5:00 PM

June 5, 2026, till 5:00 PM Mode of Submission: Online only

How to Download TG ICET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the TS ICET Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official TG ICET website at icet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the "TG ICET 2026 Preliminary Key" link.

Enter the required login credentials like registration number and ICET hall ticket number.

The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

How to Calculate Marks Using TG ICET Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can estimate their probable scores using the official key:

Match your answers with the preliminary answer key.

Add one mark for every correct answer.

There is no negative marking in TG ICET 2026.

Calculate the total number of correct responses to estimate your score.

If candidates find any discrepancy in their TS ICET Answer Key 2026, they can raise objection till June 5.