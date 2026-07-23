Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Released; Check Schedule, Documents Required

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have secured seats can download their allotment order by logging into the counselling portal. As per the official schedule, students must complete tuition fee payment and self-reporting through the website from July 22 to July 24.

After online confirmation, candidates are required to report physically to their allotted colleges between July 25 and July 28 with the necessary documents to complete the admission process. Those failing to complete the process within the prescribed timeline may lose their allotted seat.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2: Important Dates

Seat Allotment Result: July 22, 2026

July 22, 2026 Payment of Tuition Fee and Self-Reporting: July 22 to July 24, 2026

July 22 to July 24, 2026 Physical Reporting at Allotted College: July 25 to July 28, 2026

July 25 to July 28, 2026 Last Date to Cancel Admission: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Colleges to Update Joining Details: July 29, 2026

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Fee Payment Process

Candidates can follow the given below steps for Telangana EAMCET 2026 Fee Payment process:

Visit the official counselling website tgeapcet.nic.in.

Log in using your registration number and date of birth as mentioned on the hall ticket.

Click on the "Payment of Processing Fee" link.

Enter the required details, including Hall Ticket Number of Intermediate (or equivalent), Aadhaar number, mobile number, email ID, and details of Caste Certificate, Income Certificate, and EWS application number (issued by MeeSeva), if applicable.

Verify the information carefully. The registered mobile number cannot be changed.

Pay the processing fee online using Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking.

The processing fee is Rs. 600 for SC/ST candidates and Rs. 1,200 for all other candidates.

Candidates must complete the fee payment on or before July 24, 2026.

Documents Required for TS EAMCET 2026 Admission

Candidates should carry the following documents while reporting to the allotted institute:

TS EAMCET 2026 Rank Card

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket

Seat Allotment Order

Tuition Fee Payment Receipt

Self-Reporting Acknowledgement

SSC/Class 10 Mark Sheet

Intermediate/Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Study Certificates (Class 6 to Intermediate) or Residence Certificate, if applicable

Caste Certificate (for reserved category candidates), if applicable

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar Card and other valid photo ID

Passport-size photographs

Candidates should complete self-reporting and institute reporting within the prescribed dates to confirm their TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 admission.