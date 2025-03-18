Telangana Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Where To Check SSC Results Once Declared

Telangana Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Board of School Education, Telangana is expected to release Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC). Students can check their results on the official MBOSE website, bse.telangana.gov.in, once they are released. They will be required to enter their login details to access the results.

In order to qualify the exams, students will be required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Candidates are encouraged to visit the Telangana Board official website regularly for timely updates on result declarations and other pertinent information.

The TS SSC exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 21, 2025 and will continue till April 4, 2025.

Telangana Board Class 10 Board Result 2025: How To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website of TS SSC: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the link titled 'Telangana Board Class 10 Board Result 2025.'

Step 3. A new page will open.

Step 4. Enter the required credentials and submit.

Step 5. Your TS SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6. Verify your result, save it, and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, 4,94,207 students appeared along with 11,606 private candidates. The overall pass rate for 10th-grade regular students in the state stands at 91.31%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 89.42%, while girls recorded 93.23%.



However, students who could not clear the exams will have the opportunity to take the supplementary exams, the schedule for which will be released later.