Technical glitches In TNPSC exam postponement leave Thousands Of Aspirants In Distress

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has postponed the Group 1 and Group 2(A) Mains written examination just hours before the scheduled start, leaving thousands of aspirants distressed. TNPSC cited technical glitches and said fresh dates will be announced soon.

Outraged aspirants staged protests outside examination centres in Chennai, demanding action against officials and calling the incident negligence. Chaos erupted when several candidates were denied entry to exam halls due to incorrect allocation of examination centres in the city.

Later, TNPSC issued a statement saying "There were technical glitches, and we were unable to conduct examinations at three centres in Chennai. Considering the welfare of aspirants, the examination is being postponed across Tamil Nadu. A new date will be announced soon."

The Group 2 and Group 2A exams aim to fill 828 vacancies across various state government departments. Around 9,000 candidates were scheduled to appear for the exam.

Meanwhile, opposition parties slammed the DMK government, accusing it of incompetence in conducting examinations. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the sudden postponement exposed administrative incompetence and called the irregularities in hall tickets and exam centres unprecedented.

"The sudden postponement of the TNPSC Group II and IIA Main Examination, scheduled to be conducted across Tamil Nadu today, has exposed the shocking administrative incompetence of the DMK government. The examination was reportedly deferred due to serious irregularities in hall tickets and examination centres, a development unprecedented in the history of Tamil Nadu's public service examinations " Edappadi Palaniswami.

TVK Chief Vijay also condemned the government, posting on X that the cancellation raised serious doubts and alleged it could be an attempt to cover up a bigger scandal, demanding transparency and accountability.

"The sudden cancellation of the TNPSC Group 2 and 2A examinations today once again exposes the administrative incompetence of the DMK government. Earlier, irregularities in the municipal department recruitment exams had already come to light. In this situation, it is natural for people to raise doubts about what might have happened behind the scenes in this TNPSC exam cancellation. How can there not be suspicion that this move was meant to cover up a much bigger scandal? Those responsible must remember that it is their duty to come forward and honestly tell the truth" Vijay.