Technical Education Body Launches Scheme To Boost Global Competitiveness

AICTE SSPCA scheme: The initiative provides travel grants to students interested in global competition.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has launched a scheme to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian students. The initiative, "Support to Students for Participating in Competitions Abroad" (SSPCA), aims to financially assist students in technical education who wish to compete in international scientific events.



The SSPCA initiative provides travel grants to individual students or student teams interested in participating in such competitions, offering support including financial aid, mentorship, and logistical assistance to represent India on a global stage. Additionally, it facilitates networking opportunities with peers, industry experts, and scholars worldwide.

Financial aid under the AICTE scheme amounts to a maximum of Rs 2 lakh per student, covering expenses such as international and domestic travel, registration fees, visa applications, accommodation, airport taxes, travel insurance, and equipment costs related to the competition. Eligibility extends to students enrolled in diploma, BE/BTech, integrated MTech, ME/MTech programs in AICTE-approved institutions. Each team of students is eligible for financial support under the scheme once during their course of study.

While launching the scheme, the AICTE chairman emphasised the importance of international competition participation, citing its benefits in skill enhancement, knowledge exchange, and cultural enrichment in an increasingly interconnected world.

"With the world becoming increasingly interconnected, participation in international competitions provides students with invaluable opportunities for skill enhancement, knowledge exchange, and cultural enrichment. Recognizing the significance of such experiences, AICTE is committed to empowering students to showcase their talents on a global stage," he said.

The application process involves applying "offline" to AICTE New Delhi, including necessary enclosures such as an acceptance letter from competition organizers and full competition details, at least two months before the event. To expedite grant release, applicants must submit the required documents within one month after the international competition, including a statement of account detailing expenditure, a technical report, details of assistance received, the amount provided by the institution, and a certificate of participation, among others.