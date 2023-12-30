Technical Body Alerts Students Against Fake MBA Degree

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released a notification alerting students about fake MBA programmes that are running in the country. The technical body warned the students against motivational speakers and influencers who are offering 10-days MBA courses without proper approval from the regulatory body.

Further clarifying that the postgraduate degree cannot be completed in 10 days as it is a two-year degree designed to prepare students with advanced skills, AICTE asked the stakeholders to be cautious.

"It has come to the notice of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) that some motivational speaker/Influencers are offering a 10-days MBA crash course. This is to inform to all stakeholders that such crash course is an attempt to misguide the young minds of the country. As per the Hon'ble Supreme Court judgement, no Institution/University can run technical courses) including MBA/Management courses (leading to Post Graduate degree) without taking approval from AICTE."

MBA is two-year post-graduate degree course designed to equip individuals with advanced skills and knowledge in various aspects of Business and Management, added the notification. "As claimed, the MBA Programme/Course (In case leading to a degree) cannot be completed in 10 days. Therefore, it is to notify to all stakeholders that, the MBA crash course offered by such individuals/organisations are misleading and inappropriate. All stakeholders/ students are advised to be cautious and do not fall prey to such fraudulent offers," the notification read.