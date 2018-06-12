TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: Tripura Board 10th Result Declared At Tripuraresults.nic.in Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced class 10 or Madhyamik result on its official website.

Share EMAIL PRINT Tripura Board of Secondary Education has declared Madhyamik result 2018 New Delhi: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced class 10 or Madhyamik result on its official website. Students who appeared for the Madhyamik examination can check their result either through the official website or through SMS. The result was announced in apress conference and is now available on the official website.



How to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018?



Step two: Click on the Madhyamik result link (click on any link 1 or link 2).



Step three: Enter your examination roll number.



Step four: Submit and view your result.



Students can check their result on any of the following websites:



www.tripura.nic.in

www.tripurainfo.com

www.tripuraresults.nic.in

www.tripurachronicle.in

www.exametc.com

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.examresults.net

www.innovaindia.com

www.knowyourresults.com

www.results.amarujala.com



Those who are facing any difficulty in checking their result online can check their result through SMS. Send an SMS in the following format:



TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070



For some students the status of the result is not displayed. Such students should contact their respective schools.



