TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: Tripura Board 10th Result Declared At Tripuraresults.nic.in

How to check TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website.
Step two: Click on the Madhyamik result link (click on any link 1 or link 2).
Step three: Enter your examination roll number.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Students can check their result on any of the following websites:
www.tripura.nic.in
www.tripurainfo.com
www.tripuraresults.nic.in
www.tripurachronicle.in
www.exametc.com
www.indiaresults.com
www.jagranjosh.com
www.examresults.net
www.innovaindia.com
www.knowyourresults.com
www.results.amarujala.com
Those who are facing any difficulty in checking their result online can check their result through SMS. Send an SMS in the following format:
TBSE10<space>roll number to 54242 or 56070
CommentsFor some students the status of the result is not displayed. Such students should contact their respective schools.
