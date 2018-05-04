Tamil Nadu TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released

TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket: Know How To Download
- Go to the website of Anna University
- Click on TANCET 2018
- Click on download hall ticket link
- Enter the User ID and password
- Download the Hall ticket
- Take a printout
TANCET 2018 Dates
For M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan programmes the entrance test will be held on May 19, 2018 in the forenoon (10.00 am to 12 noon). For MBA programme the exam will be held on the same day in afternoon (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm). For MCA programme the exam will be held on May 20, 2018 in the forenoon (10.00 am to 12 noon)
CommentsIn case the TANCET 2018 hall ticket is lost, candidates can obtain a duplicate hall ticket. 'If the hall ticket is lost after the test, a duplicate hall ticket can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025, indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the name of the Examination Centre,' clarifies the exam conducting body in this regard.
