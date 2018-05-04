Tamil Nadu TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released Hall tickets have been released for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website of Anna University.

Tamil Nadu TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released: Know How To Download New Delhi: Hall tickets have been released for Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2018. Candidates who had registered for the exam can download the hall ticket at the official website of Anna University. TANCET is held every year for admission to MBA, MCA & ME/ MTech/ March/ MPlan degree programmes. 'The Registration Number assigned in the Hall Ticket should be entered at the appropriate place in the admission application form to be filed with the respective admitting authority later,' reads the official notification.



TANCET 2018 Hall Ticket: Know How To Download Go to the website of Anna University

Click on TANCET 2018

Click on download hall ticket link

Enter the User ID and password

Download the Hall ticket

Take a printout

TANCET 2018 Dates

For M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan programmes the entrance test will be held on May 19, 2018 in the forenoon (10.00 am to 12 noon). For MBA programme the exam will be held on the same day in afternoon (2.30 pm to 4.30 pm). For MCA programme the exam will be held on May 20, 2018 in the forenoon (10.00 am to 12 noon)



In case the TANCET 2018 hall ticket is lost, candidates can obtain a duplicate hall ticket. 'If the hall ticket is lost after the test, a duplicate hall ticket can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025, indicating the Registration No. / Application No. and the name of the Examination Centre,' clarifies the exam conducting body in this regard.



