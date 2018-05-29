Tamil Nadu HSE 1st Year Result 2018 Tomorrow At Tnresults.nic.in Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year exam result 2018 will be announced tomorrow on the official results portal.

Tamil Nadu HSE 1st year exam result 2018 will be announced tomorrow on the official results portal. The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu will be declaring the HSE 1st year results online at 9:00 am. The result for HSE 2nd year students has already been declared. The HSC 2nd year exam results 2018 were announced on May 16, 2018.The result will be available on the official website - tnresults.nic.in. Students would need their examination roll number and date of birth to check their result. Those who qualify in the HSE 1st year examination will be promoted to the 2nd year.This year a total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam. Total 91.1% students qualified in the HSC 2nd year examination. Girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 94.1%.It is expected that like the 2nd year result, the result for HSE 1st year students will also be announced by the state Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.The board has decided not to announce the names of the state toppers and has followed through with the practice in case of both HSC 2nd year results and SSLC results 2018 This year the DGE, Tamil Nadu has also made provisions to send results to students through SMS on their registered numbers. The result will be sent within minutes of declaring it.