Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One Results 2018 Declared, 91.3 Per Cent Students Pass

Students who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 or HSC result, may check their results on tnresults.nic.in as. TN DGE had earlier announced the Class 12 and SSLC results. The HSC or Class 12 results were announced on May 16 while the Class 10 or SSLC results were declared on May 23 this year.
A total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%.
In the SSLC exam, overall pass percentage was 94.5%. The results were officially announced by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.
Tamil Nadu HSC 1st Year Results: How To Check
Tamil Nadu Plus One Result declared at tnresults.nic.in
Step One : Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in
Step Two : Click on the HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results link
Step Three : Enter your exam registration details
Step Four : See your results after submitting it.
CommentsAnother related development, Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Plus One or Class 11 results on May 28.
Click here for more Education News