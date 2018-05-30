Tamil Nadu HSE Plus One Results 2018 Declared, 91.3 Per Cent Students Pass DGE, Tamil Nadu has released the HSC first year result or Tamil Nadu Plus One results on the official website.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT TN HSE 1st Year Result 2018 Declared At Tnresults.nic.in New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Class 11 Results: Tamil Nadu Government's Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), has released the HSC first year result or Tamil Nadu Plus One results on the official website. 91.3 per cent students have qualified in the exam and will be promoted to HSE 2nd year. Girls have outperformed boys in the plus one examinations. The pass percentage for girls is 94.6% and for boys is 87.4%. The top three districts are Erode (97.30%), Thirupur (96.40%), and Coimbatore (96.20%).



Students who are waiting for the Tamil Nadu Class 11 or HSC result, may check their results on tnresults.nic.in as. TN DGE had earlier announced the Class 12 and SSLC results. The HSC or Class 12 results were announced on May 16 while the Class 10 or SSLC results were declared on May 23 this year.



A total of 8 lakh students had appeared for the class 12 exam. While overall 91.1% students have cleared the exam, girls have outperformed boys this year as well with a pass percentage of 94.1%.



In the SSLC exam, overall pass percentage was 94.5%. The results were officially announced by the Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan.



Tamil Nadu HSC 1st Year Results: How To Check





Step One : Go to the official results website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Government of Tamil Nadu; tnresults.nic.in

Step Two : Click on the HSE (+1) First Year - Examination Results link

Step Three : Enter your exam registration details

Step Four : See your results after submitting it.



Another related development, Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Plus One or Class 11 results on May 28.



