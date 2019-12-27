No Special Classes For Grades 1 To 8 During Holidays: Tamil Nadu Education Minister

Tamil Nadu Education Minister said no extra class for grades 1 to 8 during holidays

The Minister of School Education Tamil Nadu, K. A. Sengottaiyan has requested primary and district education officials to not hold any special classed during the winter vacations.

The state Education Minister tweeted that nursery and matric schools have been advised not to hold any special classes for students in grades 1 to 8 during the holidays as it can be stressful for the students.

நர்ஸரி, மெட்ரிக் பள்ளிகளில் 1 முதல் 8-ஆம் வகுப்பு வரையுள்ள மாணாக்கர்களுக்கு விடுமுறை நாட்களில் சிறப்பு வகுப்புகள் வைப்பது மன அழுத்தத்தை தரும் என்பதால்,



"விடுமுறை நாட்களில் சிறப்பு வகுப்புகள் வைக்க கூடாது" என முதன்மை மற்றும் மாவட்ட கல்வி அலுவலர்களுக்கு அறிவுறுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. — K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) December 27, 2019

Tamil Nadu schools have declared half-yearly vacations till January 2, 2020 and the schools are to reopen on January 3.

Several schools conduct extra classes or special classes for students during the holidays to catch up on academic work.

Meanwhile, Haryana had declared school holidays on December 26 in view of the cold wave that has braced the northern part of India. Weather reports suggest that the cold wave is here to stay and the temperature might dip in the next couple of days.

