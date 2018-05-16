Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Today At Tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Class 12 result 2018 will be released today. The result will be available on the official DGE, Tamil Nadu website and official exam results portal for exams in Tamil Nadu. The result will also be available on other third party websites which have been hosting board exam results. The result will be made available today from 9:30 am. While, the result will be announced by the Directorate, there will be no announcement of the state toppers.'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said in 2017.Tamil Nadu government is also planning to reduce the number of papers for class 12 students in the state on the lines of CBSE. The Tamil Nadu government plans to bring down the total marks to 500 marks. The government is also planning to reduce the number of core subjects from four to three. Apart from the result, DGE, Tamil Nadu will also release the result analysis on its official website. The result analysis will provide the exact picture of performance of students across the state.Click here for more Education News

