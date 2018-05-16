Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018 Today At Tnresults.nic.in

'CBSE is already following this, and why because other students who get even one mark less (than the rank holders) face severe stress. The practice of announcing the first three rank holders at the state and district level is being done away with,' School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan had said in 2017.
Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2018: Live Update
Tamil Nadu government is also planning to reduce the number of papers for class 12 students in the state on the lines of CBSE. The Tamil Nadu government plans to bring down the total marks to 500 marks. The government is also planning to reduce the number of core subjects from four to three.
CommentsApart from the result, DGE, Tamil Nadu will also release the result analysis on its official website. The result analysis will provide the exact picture of performance of students across the state.
Click here for more Education News
For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.