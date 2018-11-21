Study In UK: Scholarship Options For Students From India

Over 800 scholarships are available for Indian students in UK universities

The UK offers a host of scholarships and financial support, for aspiring students. The UK has a generous offer to Indian students with over 800 scholarships available from universities, UK government and British Council each year, an official told NDTV.

While talking to NDTV, Tom Birtwistle, Director, British Council North India operations, shared this list of scholarships available for Indian students:

GREAT Education Scholarship

GREAT Education Scholarship which offers up to 67 full tuition scholarships with a value of over a GBP 1 million over a broad range of subjects for undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship (CSFP)

Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship (CSFP) is for students who can make a significant contribution to their home country after studying in the UK.

A.S. Hornby Educational Trust Scholarships

The A.S. Hornby Educational Trust scholarships are awarded every year to English language teachers from outside the UK to study for a Master's degree in English Language Teaching (ELT) at the University of Warwick.

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships

Charles Wallace India Trust Scholarships enables Indian professionals to spend time in the UK, helping them to achieve artistic, academic and professional ambitions and to broaden their international contacts.

70th Anniversary Scholarships

On the occasion of its 70th anniversary in India, the British Council gave 100 women scholarships to study in the UK in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). Three weeks back, on November 2nd, British Council announced a 2nd round of 70th Anniversary Scholarships, worth GBP 1 million, for another 70 Indian Women pursuing a Master's in STEM fields in United Kingdom.

Newton Bhabha Fund PhD Placements

Newton Bhabha Fund PhD Placements: PhD placements for young Indian and UK students to spend 2-4 months of their research at any UK university or Indian university.

Chevening Scholarships

Chevening Scholarships: Chevening is the UK government's global scholarship programme funded by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and partner organisations that offers future leaders the unique opportunity to study in the UK. These scholarships are awarded to outstanding professionals from your country and beyond to pursue a one-year master's degree in any subject at any UK university.

(The British Council, the UK's international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting a 'Study UK Exhibition' in the last week of November across India. The Exhibition will provide information about the scholarship options available to the students including the recently announced 70 year scholarship for women in STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields. The Study UK Exhibition will be organised in major cities like New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore.)

