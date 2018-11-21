Number Of Indian Students In UK Rising: Official

Tom Birtwistle, Director, British Council North India operations.

He also said that Brexit will not change the fact that the UK is committed to welcoming Indian students, and students from all over the world to study in the UK.

While the British Council, the UK's international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is set to host its 'Study UK Exhibition' in the last week of November across India, NDTV talked to Mr Birtwistle:

How the Brexit is affecting the prospects of students from India who want to study there?

Brexit will not change the fact that the UK is committed to welcoming Indian students, and students from all over the world to study in the UK. In fact, the UK welcomes 500,000 international students every year and numbers from India are rising. Indian students will continue to pay the same rates and tuition fees and follow the same processes. The UK will always be an outward-looking, globally connected destination for international students with world class educational institutions.

The focus of our universities is simple; they work to provide the best academic environment, as well as an outstanding overall experience for all students and this will not change. The opportunities for Indian students to study in the UK will not change.

What is the normal procedure for an Indian student to reach a UK university?

From helping people find the best university for them to advise about the application process, we want Indian students to have all the information they need from the outset. While admission procedures often vary according to individual universities, various agencies including the British Council provide comprehensive information regarding all aspects of the process.

When a student has received an offer from their prospective university, they can consider financial support options available to them, as well as accessing free online courses to prepare for UK university life.

We want the visa process to be straightforward too. There are 18 Visa Application Centres in India - more than in any other country globally.

Prospective students get the chance to meet UK universities face to face too. British Council's Study UK exhibitions allow young people all over India to find out about specific courses, facilities and experience from the universities themselves.

How the trend is changing when it comes to Study in UK for Indian students?

The UK welcomes Indian students to its world class universities and we're delighted that numbers are growing. In the year ending June 2018, the number of visas issued to Indian students grew 32% over the previous year - the third successive year that student visa numbers have increased. As collaboration between Indian and UK universities grows stronger each year, we hope even more people will consider academic study in the UK an excellent and natural choice for them.

94% of people who apply for a student visa from India are issued one - which is also above the global average. And student numbers are growing - in the last year the UK granted almost 15,400 Tier 4 student visas - a 32% increase on the previous year.

How the student life is going to be in the UK ?

The UK and India benefit from a unique living bridge of people, ideas and institutions - education is at the heart of this. We believe that's because the UK's higher education sector is among the best in the world and consistently performs well in world rankings. For example, in the Times Higher Education World Rankings 2019, UK universities have 3 in the top 10, 7 in the top 50 and 28 in the top 200. The UK ranks first among its competitors for international students' overall satisfaction, according to the International Student Barometer.

