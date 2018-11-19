British Council To Hold 'Study UK Exhibition' Across India From November 24

Study Abroad: British Council To Hold Study UK Exhibition Across India

The British Council, the UK's international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting a 'Study UK Exhibition' in the last week of November across India. The Exhibition will provide information about the scholarship options available to the students including the recently announced 70 year scholarship for women in STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics fields. The Study UK Exhibition will be organised in major cities like New Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Coimbatore.

According to a British Council statement, the event will also be a platform to meet top UK universities under one roof.

"Alongside the event, there will be informative seminars by UK academics on IELTS, study opportunities in the UK, scholarships and special visa sessions by UK visa and immigration officers," the statement said.

"The exhibition calls out to the interested students as well as their parents, giving them a platform to interact with the delegates from over 40 UK institutions in India in order to answer all their questions regarding course choices, visas, applications, scholarships and more," the statement added.

The Exhibition in Delhi is being held at British Council, Delhi on Saturday, November 24, 2018, from 1 - 6 pm.

The event in Delhi will have informative seminars on topics like 'A Career in the Creative Economies (Art and Design)', 'Student visas', 'Alumni/parent sharing their experiences in an open forum', 'Writing a statement of purpose', and 'Writing a statement of purpose'.

Exhibition Schedule:

City Date Delhi November 24 Chandigarh November 25 Mumbai November 26 Kolkata November 27 Ahmedabad November 29 Coimbatore November 30

