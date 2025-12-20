Study In Japan: Guide To Japanese University Entrance Exams For International Students

Students aspiring to study in Japan may be required to appear for various entrance exams in order to qualify for the course and institution of their interest. Therefore, candidates applying must check the admission guidelines and other eligibility requirements for admission to Japanese university.

Here are some of the entrance exams conducted for admission to universities in Japan.

EJU (Examination for Japanese University Admission for International Students)

The EJU is conducted for international students who wish to study undergraduate course at Japanese universities. The exam tests basic academic knowledge in the subjects of Science, Japan and the World and Mathematics. A total of 479 Japanese universities that account for over 60 per cent of all such universities in Japan require EJU scores as part of their application procedures.

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT)

JLPT is conducted to evaluate the overall Japanese language proficiency of non-native speakers of Japan. The exam tests the knowledge of candidates about Japanese characters, vocabulary and grammar and how well they can use this knowledge in their communication.

There are 5 levels from N1 to N5, with N1 being the highest level. The N5 and N4 levels test the basic understanding of students who learned Japanese in their Japanese class. The highest level, N1, is for students who are able to read newspapers and understand spoken lectures in detail.

Unified/Common University Entrance Examination

Japanese students take this exam while applying for national universities and some private universities for the undergraduate level course. Most universities do not require international students to take this exam. However, it may be required for some programs mainly medical and dental programs.

Proof of English Proficiency

Most Japanese universities require scores of TOEFL, IELTS, TOEIC, Eiken to access the proof of English proficiency in their application. Students must check the eligibility criteria of the university before applying to prepare for the exams.

Proof of completion of secondary education

Universities may also require the scores of SAT, ACT, International Baccalaureate Exams, and other country/region-specific university entrance examinations to check the proof of secondary education qualification of candidates.