University Of Birmingham, Dubai Invites Applications For Mechanical Engineering

The University of Birmingham accepts applications for admission to the Mechanical Engineering programme. The classes will begin in September.

The Mechanical Engineering programme is a four-year full-time course.

The University of Birmingham, Dubai is currently accepting applications for its MEng Mechanical Engineering programme, which aims to equip students with the skills needed for a successful career in mechanical engineering.

The applications are being accepted for the September 2024 intake.

According to a press release from the University of Birmingham Dubai, the Mechanical Engineering program offers a thorough understanding of core mechanical engineering subjects, along with opportunities for specialisation and in-depth knowledge in selected areas.

The press release also highlighted that graduates of the University have been employed by a variety of small and global companies, including General Electric, Airbus, Aston Martin, BAE Systems, BP, Exxon Mobil, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes High-Performance Engines, Laing O'Rourke, and Rolls-Royce.

Programme Details:

The Mechanical Engineering programme is a four-year full-time course comprising a range of teaching methods such as lectures, classes, case study work, online assignments and quizzes, presentations, and self-directed study. Assessment methods consist of exams, coursework, presentations, and a dissertation.

Entry Requirements:

AAB- ABB: Mathematics is required with 85% in ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra boards, 80% in West Bengal board, or 90% in other state boards.

AAB: 80% in ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra boards, 75% in West Bengal board, or 85% in other state boards.

ABB: 75% in ISC, CBSE, Maharashtra, West Bengal boards, or 80% in other state boards.

Tuition Fee:

The annual tuition fee for the 2024 entry is AED 132,778 (approximately Rs 30.10 lakh) per year, and can be paid in installments.

Scholarship:

For the September 2024 intake, the university offers scholarships of up to 40% based on academic performance.

