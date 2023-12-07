Study Abroad: Top Universities Across World To Study Agriculture and Forestry

New Delhi:
Students who are aspiring to pursue Agriculture and Forestry from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024.
The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Here are top 25 universities for pursuing Agriculture and Forestry:
- Harvard University
- Stanford University
- Princeton University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- Columbia University
- ETH Zurich
- University of Toronto
- National University of Singapore
- Cornell University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Duke University
- University of Washington
- Technical University of Munich
- University of Hong Kong
- University of Melbourne
- The University of Tokyo
- University of British Columbia
- KU Leuven
- Monash University
- McGill University
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Shanghai Jiao Tong University
- The University of Queensland