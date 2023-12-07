Study Abroad: Top Universities Across World To Study Agriculture and Forestry

New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Agriculture and Forestry from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here are top 25 universities for pursuing Agriculture and Forestry:

  1. Harvard University
  2. Stanford University
  3. Princeton University
  4. University of California, Berkeley
  5. Yale University
  6. Columbia University
  7. ETH Zurich
  8. University of Toronto
  9. National University of Singapore
  10. Cornell University
  11. University of California, Los Angeles
  12. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  13. Duke University
  14. University of Washington
  15. Technical University of Munich
  16. University of Hong Kong
  17. University of Melbourne
  18. The University of Tokyo
  19. University of British Columbia
  20. KU Leuven
  21. Monash University
  22. McGill University
  23. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
  24. Shanghai Jiao Tong University
  25. The University of Queensland

.