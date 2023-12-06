Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Psychology

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators.

Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Psychology
New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Psychology from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024. 

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here is the list of top rankings universities across world to study Psychology: 

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Harvard University
  3. University of Cambridge
  4. Stanford University
  5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  6. Princeton University
  7. University of California, Berkeley
  8. Yale University
  9. Columbia University
  10. The University of Chicago
  11. University of Pennsylvania
  12. Johns Hopkins University
  13. Tsinghua University
  14. Peking University
  15. University of Toronto
  16. National University of Singapore
  17. Cornell University
  18. University of California, Los Angeles
  19. UCL
  20. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  21. New York University
  22. Duke University
  23. Northwestern University
  24. University of Washington
  25. Carnegie Mellon University

.