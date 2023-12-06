Study Abroad: Top Ranking Universities Across World To Study Psychology

New Delhi:
Students who are aspiring to pursue Psychology from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024.
The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.
Here is the list of top rankings universities across world to study Psychology:
- University of Oxford
- Harvard University
- University of Cambridge
- Stanford University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Princeton University
- University of California, Berkeley
- Yale University
- Columbia University
- The University of Chicago
- University of Pennsylvania
- Johns Hopkins University
- Tsinghua University
- Peking University
- University of Toronto
- National University of Singapore
- Cornell University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- UCL
- University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- New York University
- Duke University
- Northwestern University
- University of Washington
- Carnegie Mellon University