Education In Ireland Fair Taking Place In 6 Indian Cities, Check Details

The Education in Ireland Fair is currently taking place in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru, aiming to draw Indian students to its top higher education institutions. Attendees can explore vital information regarding the admission process, scholarships, accommodation, job opportunities, visa policies, and other essential aspects of studying in Ireland. The education fair began on September 26 and will end on October 6.

With a significant rise in enrollment from approximately 700 students in 2013 to over 9,000 in 2023, Ireland is becoming an increasingly popular choice for Indian students. The country's reputation for safety and its high global rankings, including second place in the 2024 Global Peace Index, further enhance its attractiveness.

Fair Details

Schedule:

New Delhi: September 28, The Lalit, 12-4pm

Pune: September 29, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel

Mumbai: October 1, The St Regis Mumbai, 1-5pm

Chennai: October 5, Taj Connemara, 12-4pm

Bengaluru: October 6, Taj MG Road, 12-4pm

Diverse Programme Offerings

Popular programs in Ireland include STEM fields, especially in Big Data and Cyber Security, alongside opportunities in law, nursing, and hospitality. Scholarships, such as the Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship, are available to support high-achieving international students.

Qualifications Recognition

Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) oversees the National Qualifications Framework (NFQ) and maintains quality standards in the higher education sector and English language schools. Students are encouraged to use the NFQ to understand the qualifications they can achieve, ensuring that recognized qualifications are quality-assured.

Applying for courses in Ireland is simple, with various application pathways available depending on the type of study, whether undergraduate, postgraduate, or English language courses.

Scholarships Available

Several scholarships are available for international students from multiple sources, including the Government of Ireland and individual Irish higher education institutions. These scholarships are awarded at the discretion of the respective organisations, each with its eligibility criteria. Prospective students are advised to contact their selected institution or organisation for detailed scholarship information.