Australian University Offers Scholarships To Indian Meritorious Students

Australia's University of Queensland offers scholarships to deserving students from India. The High Achievers Award includes a 20 per cent annual reduction in tuition fees for the entire enrolled coursework programme, covering the approved credit points available. Applicants need not submit a separate application for this scholarship; the university's admissions team will assess eligibility when students apply for their studies. Upon meeting the criteria, students will be granted the award offer along with the university acceptance letter.

Eligibility:

Interested candidates must have applied for full-time studies at the University of Queensland in a relevant coursework programme starting in 2024 and have received an offer.

Students must enroll full-time (8 units per semester unless otherwise specified in the student's study plan).

Candidates should have met the program entry rank and English language proficiency requirements.

Students should not have received another scholarship, tuition fee reduction, or rebate from the university.

Candidates should not have received a full scholarship/sponsorship from another organization (applicants with partial scholarships/sponsorships will be considered at the University's discretion).

Eligible subjects:

The High Achievers Award India is applicable to any undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programme comprising at least 16 units at The University of Queensland, except for specific programmes such as Bachelor of Arts (Hons) or Bachelor of Science (Hons) with a major in Psychology, Bachelor of Dental Science (Hons), Bachelor of Physiotherapy (Hons), Bachelor of Psychological Science (Hons), Bachelor of Veterinary Science (Hons), Doctor of Clinical Dentistry, Doctor of Medicine, Doctor of Medicine (Ochsner), Doctor of Medicine (Provisional), Graduate Certificate in Biostatistics, Graduate Certificate in Pharmacy Practice, Graduate Diploma in Biostatistics, Master of Biostatistics, Master of Clinical Neuropsychology and Clinical Psychology, Master of Clinical Pharmacy, Master of Clinical Psychology, Master of Counselling, Master of Dietetics Studies, Master of Occupational Therapy Studies, Master of Organisational Psychology, Master of Physiotherapy, Master of Physiotherapy Studies, Master of Psychology, Master of Speech Pathology Studies, Master of Sports Coaching, Master of Sports Medicine.