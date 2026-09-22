Students Protest Outside GL Bajaj College Over Alleged Admission Irregularities

Students staged a protest outside GL Bajaj College in Knowledge Park, Greater Noida, on Monday, alleging irregularities in the admission process and claiming that they were enrolled at the college's Mathura campus despite applying for admission at Greater Noida.

The protesting students, along with leaders of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, raised slogans against the college administration and demanded that their admissions be retained at the Greater Noida campus.

Student Nirupama Yadav alleged that the college collected fees from students for admission at the Greater Noida campus but subsequently registered them at the Mathura branch. She said she had already paid Rs 1.72 lakh towards college and hostel fees.

Another student, Prince, said he too had deposited Rs 1.72 lakh before being informed that his admission had been made at the Mathura campus. He claimed that when he raised the issue with the college administration, he was told that students would only need to travel to Mathura to appear for examinations, while the other facilities would be provided at the Greater Noida campus.

The students have refused to accept the arrangement, insisting that they paid their fees for the Greater Noida campus and should therefore be allowed to study there.

Mohit Nagar, district president of the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, alleged that the college administration had committed a serious irregularity with the students. Nagar demanded that the students be given admission at the Greater Noida campus and warned of further agitation, including a possible lockout of the college, if the issue is not resolved.

According to the protesting students, more than 150 students are facing a similar situation, with their admissions reportedly linked to the Greater Noida campus while they are being directed to the Mathura campus.

Meanwhile, a delegation of students met with the college management on Monday to discuss the matter. Following the meeting, the management reportedly assured the students that the issue would be resolved and sought time until September 26.

The Samajwadi Party has warned that if the issue is not resolved by September 26, it may launch further protests, including a call to lock the college premises.

(With inputs from Narendra Thakur)