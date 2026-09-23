Iran's Araghchi Meets US Envoy Witkoff, Sets Conditions For Hormuz Reopening

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff on the sidelines of the UN General assembly in New York on Tuesday and informed him of Tehran's conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian media reported.

According to the state news agency IRIB, Araghchi told Witkoff that Tehran demands included "the immediate lifting of the (US) naval blockade, the prompt payment of all Iranian assets that have been frozen, and an end to the war on all resistance fronts".

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