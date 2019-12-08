Students Must Be Able To Dream Big, Contribute On Global Scale: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen Patnaik was addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of Utkal University.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said that the objective of education should be to develop innovative ideas, leadership quality, and broaden the outlook of the students so that they become able to bream big and contribute on a global scale.

"The real objective of education should be to develop innovative ideas, leadership quality, and broaden the outlook of the students so that they can utilise their talents for the well being of humanity. Students should not just learn to make living; they should be able to make a life. We want our new generation to be entrepreneur both, economic and social entrepreneur, Mr Patnaik said while speaking at the convocation ceremony of Utkal University here.

"Our students must be able to bream big and contribute on a global scale, as Gandhiji has said-- you have to be the change, you want to see in society," he added.

Stressing that students and teachers are the "soul" of any educational institution, the Chief Minister said that a healthy relationship between the two is "essential" for any academic establishment to scale new heights.

"A healthy relationship between students and teachers is essential for any institution to scale new heights together you can bring about the desired academic excellence and added glory to the institution," Mr Patnaik said.