Students Appearing In JEE Main Session 2 Can Prepare From Free Lectures By IIT Professors

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main Session 2 will be conducted from April 1-April 15, 2024. Students who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to check the free lectures available for the students.



NTA has posted several videos of lectures by reputed IIT professors/subject experts that can be referred to for clarifying concepts in the subject. Video lectures are available for the subjects Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology.

The official website of NTA also noted that there is no guarantee that questions in the JEE Main / NEET-UG exam will come from this content. Students can utilise the videos for clarifying their doubts and concepts in the exam.

The JEE Main examination is the gateway for admission to prestigious institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutes (CFTIs).

The eligibility criteria include securing a minimum of 75 per cent marks in class 12 examination or being in the top 20 percentile of the respective Board's 12th-grade examination. For candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), the qualifying marks are reduced to 65 per cent. Additionally, specific subject combinations in the qualifying examination are required for admission to BE/BTech and BArch/BPlanning courses in these institutes.

Candidates can submit their applications for the JEE Main Session 2 on the official website by March 4, 10:50 pm. The last date for submission of online fees is also March 4, 2024, upto 11:50 pm. The duration of making correction in the from is March 6-7, 2024.