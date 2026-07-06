Strathclyde's 2027 International Masters Scholarship Applications Now Open For Students

Students planning to pursue a master's degree in the UK now have an opportunity to reduce their study costs, as the University of Strathclyde has opened applications for its International Master's Scholarship for the January 2027 intake.

Offered by the university's Strathclyde Business School (SBS), the scholarship provides financial assistance worth £7,000 to £9,000 (approximately Rs 8.93 lakh to Rs 11.48 lakh), depending on the chosen course and its tuition fee. The scholarship amount will be adjusted directly against the student's tuition fees.

To be eligible, applicants must be classified as international students for fee purposes, finance their studies on their own without employer sponsorship or any other scholarship, and hold an offer for a full-time MSc course starting in January 2027.

The scholarship is available for international students applying to eligible full-time MSc programmes in fields such as Accounting and Finance, Business, Data Analytics, Management, Management Science and Marketing.

One of the biggest advantages is that students do not have to apply separately for the scholarship. Anyone who secures an offer for an eligible programme will automatically be considered followed by confirmation mail within five days. Students must also accept their admission offer and pay the required deposit by November 30, 2026.

After a student accepts the offer and pays the admission deposit, the scholarship amount will be automatically deducted from the tuition fee. Students are advised to visit the official website for more details.